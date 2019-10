Every soccer player probably dreams about hitting a ball as perfectly as Marcel Sabitzer did today against Zenit. Not only did the Austrian uncork this breathtaking outside-boot curler in an actual game, the goal wound up winning RB Salzburg a Champions League group stage match. Look at the devilish outside-in bend on this beauty and tell me he could have smacked this one any better.



In other outside foot screamer-related news, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is at it again.