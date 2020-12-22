GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE: Keyontae Johnson to be released from hospital today

It’s a tremendous day for Florida’s Keyontae Johnson and his family. Photo : Getty Images

In a rare piece of fantastic 2020 news, Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital today.



The University of Florida basketball star collapsed on the court on December 12 in a game against Florida State.

A day after he was rushed to the hospital, Johnson was in critical, but stable condition. The next day, Florida reported that he was able to follow simple commands. And by December 15, he was in stable condition and breathing on his own. That day, he facetimed with his teammates.

On Friday, he released this video from the hospital, thanking folks for their support.

The Johnson family provided a statement through Gators basketball:

Over the summer, Johnson, and other Gator teammates, tested positive for COVID-19. But only Johnson had to deal with a life-threatening scare.

His hospitalization raised concerns about myocarditis, a long-term heart condition discovered in some COVID-19 cases, and the fact that we’re playing sports in a pandemic.

The Johnson family has questions of their own. They, too, are looking to find “definitive conclusions” about their son’s illness. Until then, they’ll let the medical professionals do their work.

Now, thankfully, they get to bring their 21-year-old home for Christmas.

Before the college basketball season tipped off, Keyontae Johnson was named SEC Preseason Player of the Year and considered an NBA prospect.

Florida also posted this “thank you” video after the news broke. And it definitely … didn’t make me … emotional … nope, not at all. Ahem ...