Photo: Jonathan Daniel (Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Yankees, White Sox, and MLB announced a partnership to play a regular-season game next year at—or, more precisely, near—the iconic Field of Dreams. This follows the recent trend of the league scheduling meaningful games in non-traditional places like Japan, Mexico, and London.



This celebration of the 31-year anniversary of Kevin Costner’s saccharine baseball epic got us thinking about other possible locations around the world that could host an MLB game. Here are some suggestions that would be just as good, if not better, than a cornfield in Iowa: