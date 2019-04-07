Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A swarm of bees took over the bullpens in Sunday’s match up between the Angels and Rangers. The buzzing action peaked in the fifth when Texas reliever Kyle Bird was preparing to come in at the bottom of the inning, but ultimately had to leave the bullpen to warm up elsewhere because the insect invasion had gotten so bad.



Angels pitcher Hansel Robles wrapped himself as best he could with towels and tried to use the remaining pieces of cloth to swat at anything that dared to come near him. The Rangers just flat-out ran away. Play had to be stopped for a few minutes to get everything under control as the bees decided to find their next spot to bother. They would go on to choose the left field foul pole.

Somewhere, Ned Yost is smiling because this bee swarm did not end with a murdering spree.