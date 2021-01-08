It sucks that it’s due to COVID, but the Celtics must now give the people what they want: A giant Tacko!

It’s Tacko Friday! Image : Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, three Boston Celtics entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol due to Robert Williams’ positive test, according to Adam Himmelsbach’s Boston Globe report. Grant Williams and Tristian Thompson will also sit a minimum of seven days due to contract tracing, says Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, who also notes that Robert Williams is asymptomatic.



This news breaks less than 24 hours after Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19 last night, which the team learned right before losing 122-109 to the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

The Celtics’ not only have a small COVID outbreak on their roster, but they also have a depleted bench, particularly pertaining to their bigs. This can only mean one thing: 7-foot-5, 311-pound fan favorite Tacko Fall.

Asked if Fall absolutely has to play now, Celtics beat reporter Josue Pavón of CLNS Media said, via text, “1,000 (percent). He’s the only healthy center on the roster.”

Fall, who was nearly voted into the All-Star Game last season, has to play, much to the delight of the entire NBA universe. In his only appearance this season, the Senegal-born big posted two points, two blocks, and one rebound in a blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on December 30. As an undrafted rookie last season, Fall appeared in seven games and recorded 23 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks across 33 minutes of play. He also isn’t just one of the physically-largest athletes in NBA history, but he was a productive college player at the University of Central Florida, averaging 10 points, 7.7 rebounds, and blocked 280 shots in four seasons.

Daniel Theis should start at center, and the Celtics may generally run smaller lineups, but Fall may find himself with increased minutes over the next seven days.

Advertisement

It’s (insert your expletive of choice here) Tacko Time! If not now, when?

🌮🌮🌮🌮

(PSA: Play Thomas Bryant in your DFS lineups tonight, though.)