It was free poster night in the NBA

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl during the second half last night. Image : AP

Your favorite sports team probably has a few annual events on their calendar. There’s free hat night, military appreciation night, pride night, Hawaiian shirt night, Tinder night (yes, actually), Star Wars night, and so on.



Last night was poster night in the NBA. Well… unofficially. But it was glorious.



Let’s start in our nation’s capital. Rui Hachimura is one of the Wizards’ role players making the squad into one of the most dangerous play-in teams in the East. They beat the Lakers 116 to 101. And, yeah that’s cool and all. But did you see Hachimura posterize Anthony Davis? Sheesh.



Welcome back, Anthony!

It only gets better with this camera angle.

The Wiz had a few other posters for the fans, too. Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison got in on the action.

Now let’s go down to Miami, where Bam Adebayo did his best Bam Adebayo impression. The Heat center dunked all over seven-foot one Jakob Poeltl.

We may need to replace the rims in DC and south Florida.