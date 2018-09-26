Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty)

Veteran umpire Joe West has been at this a long time, and it seems like he might be suffering some late-season and late-career grouchiness. Over the weekend, he instigated a confrontation with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson that led to Anderson’s ejection as well as a post-game declaration that “Everybody knows [West] is terrible.” Last night, West got fussy with some camera operators because their lenses weren’t entirely behind the fence. While watching this go on, Diamondbacks play-by-play announcer Bob Brenly couldn’t help but get a dig in:



This burn required a lot less effort than the braille menu a Minnesota steakhouse handed to West earlier this season, but it is no less enjoyable.