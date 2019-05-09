This insane Josh Reddick catch may not have quite the stakes of Jackie Bradley Jr.’s latest ridiculous highlight, but there was plenty on the line, and anyway the catch is molto buono, my friends. Molto, molto buono. You can’t see this, but I am doing the chef’s kiss as I watch it:

That’s a go-ahead three-run dinger Reddick ripped back over the wall, in the top of the ninth inning, against a division foe. And he did it with a perfectly timed leap, reaching well over the wall in right. And check out the damn cannon-blast throw back to the infield! Adrenaline, much? Reddick was also responsible for the sixth-inning RBI single that broke the 2–2 tie and put the Astros ahead for good, so clearly he has earned himself a pizza party.