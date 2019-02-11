Photo: Adam Glanzman (Getty Images)

Running back Kareem Hunt, who was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in November after TMZ published a video of him kicking and shoving a woman at a hotel last February, has a new job with the Cleveland Browns. His old boss was willing to vouch for him.

Browns general manager John Dorsey, who was the Chiefs’ GM when the team drafted Hunt, released a statement today as Cleveland announced the signing. Dorsey said the decision hinged on two factors: that Hunt took full responsibility for what he did, and that he would commit to treatment and “a plan that has been clearly laid out.” The former is not true—part of the reason why the Chiefs cut Hunt, according to The Athletic, is because he told the team he never left his hotel room on the night of the altercation.

Hunt also released his own statement:

Hunt is still indefinitely suspended, and the NFL still has an open investigation. For now, he’ll be on the commissioner’s exempt list until a punishment comes down.