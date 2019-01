It’s open season on any clown shooting higher than 41 percent from three. The newest victim is old man Kyle Korver, who either thought this ball had already landed out or believed Damian Lillard’s airball had actually gone in, because he grabbed the ball and immediately stepped out as if to inbound. It was a turnover.

Korver’s teammate Jae Crowder found it hilarious:

Kyle, too:

This is the funniest thing to happen in Utah since the state legalized standup comedy two years ago.