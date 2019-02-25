Independence Community College head football coach Jason Brown, who was featured on the Netflix show Last Chance U, said early this morning that he would be resigning from his position after he texted “I’m your new Hitler” to German player Alexandros Alexiou. Oh, was that too much?

The Montgomery County Chronicle first reported on Brown’s texts with Alexiou, a redshirt freshman who had been informed that he was being cut from the team after receiving too many points in the coach’s disciplinary point system. In Brown’s two-page resignation, he lists his accomplishments at ICC, and also blames the Chronicle for affecting his work:

Given what has most recently been allowed to transpire, it is clear, that it will be nearly impossible to stay here. More plainly, the Montgomery County Chronicle has greatly diminished my ability to do my job, and has set this football program back significantly, and the cumulative effect of all these detrimental factors I believe clearly constitute a constructive discharge of my employment. I have been working with the College to achieve greatness for 3.5 years, and I believe we accomplished this. I urge all the naysayers on campus and in town to really look at yourself in the mirror and do a self-evaluation of yourself before so harshly judging others.

Let he who hasn’t declared himself a new Hitler cast the first stone.