Lourdes Gurriel Jr.—one of Toronto’s many sons of former players—has been a rare bright spot on an otherwise mediocre Blue Jays squad. An example of just how great the 25-year-old can be came on Friday in a 6-2 win against the Royals, when Toronto’s feed could not keep up with the highlights he was producing in that game.



In the bottom of the eighth, the broadcast was dissecting the Statcast numbers on a dinger Gurriel smashed in the sixth inning, as they likely expected Kansas City pitcher Wily Peralta to throw at least one pitch without anything of note happening. But as they got to the sponsor of the replay, Toronto’s Buck Martinez had to interrupt with a home run call because Gurriel had smashed yet another dinger on the first pitch of the inning.

This clearly isn’t all on the Blue Jays’ broadcast. Had Peralta read the scouting report on Gurriel, he would have found that the budding Toronto star is batting .763 on breaking pitches this season—second-best in MLB among hitters with at least 115 PA’s, per Inside Edge—and wouldn’t have thrown a slider as his first pitch.

But don’t get things confused, Gurriel’s impressive batting goes beyond that one statistic. In the 32 games he’s played since getting called up from Triple-A, he’s hit 14 homers, eight doubles, 26 RBIs and has a slash line of .309/.354/.648. From this game alone he joined Jesse Barfield, Edwin Encarnacion and Josh Donaldson as the fourth player in Blue Jays history to have back-to-back multi-homer games, per MLB.com.

At the rate he’s going, Gurriel won’t have to worry about having his highlights getting interrupted anymore as the greatness coming off of his bat will soon be expected.