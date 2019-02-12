Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The LSU-Kentucky game at Rupp Arena was a thriller won by the Tigers in the final seconds, 73-71. The back-and-forth home stretch was engrossing for everyone who watched, not least of which was noted Kentucky fan and damp fratboy Papa John, who sat behind the UK bench and was deeply, visibly involved in the final moments. Here he is just beyond frustration during a sloppy Wildcats possession where his team could have taken the lead with 30 seconds remaining. (Look for him in the dark jacket just over Calipari’s left shoulder.)



But that wasn’t the end of the game. LSU’s Tremont Waters made a pair of free throws, but then Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson hit two to match with six seconds left. Papa was just ecstatic about the game-tying swish, and he gave his buddy a high-five to show it:



LSU would ruin the Papa’s evening, however, with an incredible play at the buzzer. Skylar Mays would fly down the court for a lay-up attempt, and when he missed, Kavell Bigby-Williams followed with a tip-in that was good on review and earned LSU the upset victory.



Poor Papa. Normally, I’d order some shitty pizza to help myself feel better after a depressing loss. But that might make him feel even worse.