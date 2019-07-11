Photo: Paul Kane (Getty)

If you had to point at a single day that represents the absolute nadir of being a 21st-Century Manchester United fan, you could make a strong case that today, July 11, 2019, is that day. The team itself is a joke. Their best player desperately wants out. Both the Red Devils’ biggest rivals are in periods of unprecedented ascendency. And to top it all off, even when 9,000 miles away from home, United can’t escape reminders of just how far they’ve fallen, and how high one of those rivals is flying.

During preseason training today in Perth, Australia, Manchester United’s public practice session was interrupted by a pesky airplane flying overhead. The sound of the plane was probably somewhat distracting, but the real nuisance was the message on the banner the plane proudly dragged behind it: LIVERPOOL FC-6X EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS! Thankfully, a few of the reported 12,000 spectators in attendance documented the humiliation:

The Liverpool Echo spoke to the troll behind the plot, an Aussie Reds fan named Alun Vernals. “I thought of the idea not long after we won number six in Madrid and realised United would be here,” Vernals told the Echo. “I mentioned it to a few of my mates and managed to get 18 people involved to lessen the cost. With their pre season being so close to the Champions League final, it seems like only yesterday and I just couldn’t resist!”

Yes, July 11, 2019 just might go down as heretofore the lowest of years’ worth of post-Fergie lows for United fans. But look on the bright side: judging how things have been going, it can definitely get even worse.