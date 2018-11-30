Photo: Michael Perez (AP)

One week ago, Markelle Fultz’s agent and attorney Raymond Brothers announced that the struggling Sixers guard would sit out a week of action to see a bunch of specialists in New York, who could presumably help with his interminable right shoulder injury. A sad update on the prognosis: The work continues.

Here’s ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski with some very bleak updates:

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will continue to see medical specialists about his right shoulder into next week, continuing a search for solutions that has included several rounds of examinations in recent days, league sources told ESPN.

Fultz’s teammates are increasingly concerned about his overall well-being beyond his struggles on the court, league sources told ESPN. The organization has expressed its support as Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, completes his consultations in the coming days.

Fultz, 20, has lost the ability to carry out and follow through on long jump shots, and there has been internal and external debate about how much of this perplexing circumstance is physical versus mental. He has missed the past four games.

