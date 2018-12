Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Nuggets have that glow these days. Competent role-players are oozing out of the woodwork. Dumb shots are falling. Mason Plumlee is dusting Harrison Barnes with a slick behind-the-back dribble and a lefty scoop layup to beat the buzzer and put a goofy exclamation point on a 74-point first half, wait what—

Mason Plumlee is a slashing guard now.