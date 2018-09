Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In his last start, back on Thursday, Stephen Strasburg managed to plunk all of Jorge Alfaro, Matt Wieters, and umpire Hunter Wendelstedt, all with one pitch. It was assumed at the time that this was a fluky accident, but maybe not! Maybe he’s doing this on purpose.



If he’s doing it on purpose—and I fail to see how you could reach any other conclusion—it is both very uncool and also extremely fucking badass and awesome.