Screenshot: Davidde Corran (Twitter)

The United States Women’s National Team—a squad headed to the World Cup Final this weekend—has spent the duration of the tournament kicking ass and having fun. England—a squad not headed to the World Cup Final—have spent the last week of the tournament wringing their hands over the USWNT’s habit of scoring cool goals, having fun, and behaving like the tournament favorites, and they seemed particularly peeved with Alex Morgan’s cool tea-sipping taunt.



So, what does the U.S. captain have to say to those critics? Keep crying!

She continued:

I mean, it’s like, we’re at the World Cup, what do you want us to do? This is the biggest stage, the biggest moment. I don’t think anyone truly believes that we disrespect the game or disrespect our opponents. We have the utmost respect for England and every team that we face. [...] We work hard, we like to play hard and have fun and enjoy ourselves, and these are the absolute biggest moments for that.

Advertisement

England are invited to taunt the U.S. back all they want from the remote locale of the third-place game.