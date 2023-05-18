Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has built himself quite the reputation as one of the NFL’s best defensive players in just two years as a pro. He’s already a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection and took home Rookie of the Year honors. But he’s also developed a reputation for team hopping or “frontrunning” when it comes to his own sports fandom.



In the tweet above, Parsons is pictured in jerseys of three different NBA teams, and claiming a fourth on Twitter as his own. Some are calling Parsons the LeBron James of the NFL due to his “allegiance” to multiple teams in other sports, most notably the NFL, where he flip-flops from the Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns based on what suits the moment.



Before Wednesday night’s game one of the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum trolled Parsons as they dapped each other up and called him out for rocking a Philadelphia 76ers jersey during their series the previous week. There wasn’t much the All-World linebacker could do but own up to it and ask Tatum for a Celtic jersey for the game. Tatum obliged and by tipoff, Parsons was among Boston fans in a Tatum jersey. Although, based on the outcome of game one, the Celtics might want to rethink Parsons wearing that jersey in Boston. He may have presented some bad juju as they fell to the Heat, 123-116.



Advertisement

Ultimately, Parsons is a young man having fun and soaking up his fame, and notoriety, as most would in his position. But since he’s put it out there about choosing one team next year, the internet will hold him accountable if he falls back into the same pattern all over again. He lives on Twitter, so it’ll be captured if he’s still bouncing around.