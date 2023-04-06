Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Charles Oakley tells Isiah Thomas: MJ doesn't 'want to be your friend'

Former NBA enforcer weighs in on Jordan-Zeke beef on All the Smoke podcast

By
Criss Partee
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
We know whose side of the MJ-Isiah Thomas beef Charles Oakley is on
We know whose side of the MJ-Isiah Thomas beef Charles Oakley is on
Image: Getty Images

Former NBA star Charles Oakley has never been one to bite his tongue. After all, he played in the Association during a time when basketball was much different, and it wasn’t uncommon for teams to have multiple enforcers. In fact, while playing in Chicago with Michael Jordan, some would call Oakley MJ’s personal protector during that era. Years later, he’s still watching Jordan’s back and felt the need to respond recently to Isiah Thomas’ ongoing “beef” with his Airness.

Watch
NBA getting ROCKED in the ratings by the NFL
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the Thunder became a playoff-ready team
March 24, 2023
Are the NBA Finals rigged? Bill Burr thinks so | Conspiracy Thursday
June 16, 2022

“Mike does not want to be your friend, Isiah,” Oakley said on All the Smoke podcast. “For the fifth time, he does not want to be your friend. Stay on ESPN, keep talking on TNT. Now you’re trying to say everybody’s better than Mike. It’s OK! You are not better than Mike. He came to your city and took your city. That’s why you’re really mad. He took over Chicago.”

Advertisement

Thomas’s issue with Jordan is one he can’t seem to shake. It sounds like he wants to have a sitdown with MJ for the world to see, as he did with long-time pal Magic Johnson. The two legendary point guards squashed their beef a few years back with a sit-down interview and let it all out in front of the world.

Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas shed tears in emotional reconciliation | ESPN

But Jordan and Thomas never had any close relationship other than competing against one another. Isiah and Magic were good friends whose friendship went sideways somewhere along the way. So, the reconciliation between them made all the sense in the world. And it seemed both parties were ready to leave the past behind.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung's The Frame
22% Off
Samsung's The Frame

Art meets television
This slim-fit TV with a matte finish sits just like a picture frame on your wall.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jordan couldn’t give a crap about Thomas or his feelings at this stage. All these years later, it’s time to let it go. Michael doesn’t have time for this nonsense and can surely find much better things to do with his free time. Thomas will likely harbor these feelings toward Jordan for many more years. All the while, MJ won’t give him or his hurt feelings a second thought. 