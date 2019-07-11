Photo: Frederick Breedon (Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is known for a bold, confident style of coaching that could accurately be described as “cocky.” However, as he explained on a recent podcast, Vrabel would be willing to make himself cockless if it meant he could lead his Titans to a single Super Bowl victory.

Vrabel expressed this willingness to castrate himself in exchange for a Lombardi Trophy as a guest on Bussin’ with the Boys, a podcast hosted by former Titans linebacker Will Compton and current Titans offensive tackle and forever asshole Taylor Lewan. Here’s the quote, via Paul Kuharsky:

Lewan: Matt Neely (an assistant for the show) said he would cut off his dick for a, uno, Super Bowl, and I said, No I would not do that. Would you cut your dick off for a Super Bowl? Vrabel: Been married 20 years. Yeah, probably. Lewan: You’ve got three?! Vrabel: As a player.... You guys will be married for 20 years one day. You won’t need it. Lewan: If you come home with a bag of ice, and Jen is like ‘Oh honey what did you do.’ I cut …my dick off, we’re gonna win a Super Bowl, she’d be like “eh,” or would she be upset? Vrabel: She’d be like do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?﻿



Football never sleeps, and apparently it never fucks, either.

