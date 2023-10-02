Here's who we have winning the American League awards

As a Yankee fan, it’s great to see Cole really live up to his ace status — and massive contract. However, it pains me to see it happen in a year when the Bronx Bombers miss the playoffs.

Cole was the only consistent in the New York rotation, as injuries — and some other things — ravaged the starting five.

As if he wasn’t already the Cy favorite, he went out and threw a complete game shutout against the Toronto Blue Jays in his final start.

He logged 209 IP, 222 strikeouts (to only 48 walks) won 15 games — while wins are overrated, some voters may still value that — a league-leading 24 quality starts, and pitched to a 2.63 ERA (159 ERA+), while taking the ball every fifth day. He also reduced the number of home runs allowed from 30 last year to 20 this season.