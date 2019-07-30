Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Trevor Bauer was fined by Major League Baseball Tuesday for his tantrum on the mound Sunday, when Bauer chucked the ball over the wall in center at the end of a brutal outing against the Kansas City Royals. Bauer apologized for the meltdown after the game, but MLB apparently still felt he needed to be taught a lesson. UPDATE: Bauer was traded to the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday evening:

That tantrum may turn out to be Bauer’s final act as a member of the Cleveland Indians. Multiple baseball knowers reported Tuesday that the likelihood of Bauer being traded has increased as the deadline approaches, with the Reds and Astros named as likely landing spots. If the Indians choose not to move Bauer, it sounds like manager Terry Francona may want to hit him with additional punishment:

If the Indians really want to punish Bauer, they could trade him to a certain team known to be in the market for starting pitching. That’ll show him.