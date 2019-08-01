Photo: Andy Lyons (Getty Images)

MLB has announced the fallout for Tuesday night’s brawl during Pirates-Reds: Six players and both managers have been suspended. Pittsburgh relief pitcher Keone Kela “won” with the longest punishment at 10 games, but all the players are appealing theirs.



Here’s the league’s breakdown, along with reasons for each case. Three Pirates and two Reds were suspended, but new Cleveland Indian Yasiel Puig did not escape discipline. Kela received the longest because his seventh-inning headhunting acted as instigation, although these two teams have loathed each other for a while now. Reds reliever Amir Garrett got off a bit light, honestly, considering he deliberately ran to the opposing dugout so he could punch someone.

A list of the players:

Pirates pitcher Keone Kela has received a 10-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Derek Dietrich of the Reds in the bottom of the seventh inning and for his role in instigating the bench-clearing incident. Reds pitcher Amir Garrett has received an eight-game suspension for inciting the bench-clearing incident by running to the area outside the Pirates’ dugout and throwing a punch in the top of the ninth inning. Pirates infielder José Osuna has received a five-game suspension for his aggressive and inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident. Reds pitcher Jared Hughes has received a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Starling Marte of the Pirates in the top of the ninth inning. Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick has received a three-game suspension for his inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident. Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig, who was then a member of the Reds, has received a three-game suspension for his aggressive actions during the ninth inning incident.

Cincinnati manager David Bell (six games) received three times the suspension Pirates skipper Clint Hurdle did (you can do the math), perhaps because he was ejected earlier in the game and returned to the field to fight. The rookie manager’s been tossed eight times this season. Impressive!

This news is as good an excuse as any to rewatch the whole donnybrook, as helpfully broken down by Yankees podcaster Jomboy. Poor Chris Archer, who didn’t want any part of the mess, was nonetheless punched and tossed around.

