More great news coming out of the incredibly well run Washington Football Team

Da n S nyder claims he’s bei ng extorted, a nd it could n’t happe n to a nicer guy. Image : Getty Images

Dan Snyder believes he’s being extorted by Dwight Schar, one of the team’s minority owners.

The Washington Football owner filed the extortion claim in federal court in Maryland a day after the Washington Post reported that the team settled a sexual misconduct claim against Snyder for $1.6 million.

Snyder claims Schar is leaking information to the press and hoping to force the owner to sell the franchise. According to the New York Times, Snyder has made these allegations before.

Yesterday, in the U.S. District Court in southern Maryland, Snyder said, “The Post’s article includes several quotes from the filing that improperly give the misleading impression, based on Plaintiffs’ position and status, that there was merit to the allegations of misconduct. Plaintiffs’ purpose in submitting their supplemental filing is now clear: to try to continue to smear me in an effort to gain leverage in this business dispute.”

Snyder believes Schar was behind some of the leaks that got the organization in trouble. “Dwight Schar has funneled information about me and the Team to Mary Ellen Blair, a former Executive Assistant with the Team, to be provided to The Washington Post,” he claims.

In July, the Washington Post reported that 15 women accused former Washington Football team employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The next month, the Post reported that WFT employees were instructed to create lewd, “behind the scenes” videos for Snyder featuring partially nude cheerleaders while they were on a photoshoot in 2008.

Yesterday, the NFL announced an independent investigation into the owners of the Washington Football team. Former U.S. Attorney Lorreta Lynch will join the probe, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In a few weeks, Snyder and the three minority owners have to appear in a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte where they’ll squabble over who is leaking what to the media.

The upper echelons of Washington’s organization have been a dumpster fire for years. But the past few months have been especially horrendous.

This shitstorm comes at a time when the 6-8 Washington Football Team, somehow, has a chance to clinch the NFC east on Sunday.

2021 has the potential to be completely a new year for the organization. A new name, a new QB, and (hopefully) new ownership.