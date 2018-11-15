Crap, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have resolved their differences like adults, apparently. One day after it was revealed that Green called Durant a “bitch” a whole bunch of times and questioned him over his forthcoming free agency after he fucked up a critical possession in a loss to the Clippers, Green and Durant talked it out today at practice. This photo really only shows that they’re walking, not “communicating positively,” but Chris Haynes knows what he’s talking about, and Green not screaming at Durant for being a soft baby or whatever counts as an improvement.

The Warriors are in Houston for a game on ESPN tonight against the Rockets, and Green will be back in the lineup after a one-game suspension for getting too personal with Durant. Green addressed the media after this morning’s shootaround, issuing a long statement and leaving without taking any follow-up questions. He said that, actually, shrieking at Durant and needling him over his free agency will make the Warriors stronger, which is a lot like what he said about his accidental dick pics:

“I’m going to speak on this one time and one time only. With what happened a few nights ago, Kevin and I spoke. We’re moving forward.

“I think there’s no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve; I play with that same emotion. Sometimes, it gets the best of me and it doesn’t work to my favor. I’m going to live with that because it works in my favor, to the good — as my résumé speaks and as this team’s résumé speaks — more so than it doesn’t.

“So, I’m never going to change who I am. I’m going to approach the game the same way that I always do and, like I said, we’ll continue to move forward.

“I’ve read a lot about how, ‘Is this the end of the run?’ Or, “Is it over?’ Or, ‘Did I ruin it?’ Or, ‘Did I force Kevin to leave?’ At the end of the day, as I’ve said before, whatever Kevin decides to do, whatever Klay decides to do, whatever who decides to do, we’ve had great years together. And I support everybody, whole-heartedly, 100 percent. Because as a man, as a human being, you’ve got the right to do whatever you want to do with your life. So, I’ll never question that.

“But what you must know is nobody in this organization — from a player, not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else is going to beat us. If you’re one of the other 29 teams in the league, you’ve got to beat us, because we’re not going to beat us. We’re going to continue to do what we do.

“I’m sorry if that ruins everybody’s stories. I know everybody got a job to do. I apologize for ruining y’all’s stories, if it did. But if this only makes Kevin and myself and the rest of my teammates stronger, that’s what it’s going to do. So if you think you saw something before, good luck with us now. We’re not going to crumble off of an argument. We’re going to move forward.

“That’s all I’ve got to say. Anybody want to talk about basketball, I’m here. If not, it’s been real.”