Watch how the form or shape of the West Ham fans in that stand changes, mutates into something else after the ball hits the net. It goes from a crowd to a formless mass of unbridled joy. It shape-shifts. It almost changes colors as arms flail and heads bounce and throngs suddenly are hugging four or six people at once. It’s a wave cresting and breaking all at the same time. What else causes this mass transformation?

If you’ve been in one of these, at the stadium or in a bar, then you know.

Cincinnati Reds call up top prospect, he goes yard

Meet Elly De La Cruz:

The ball doesn’t have a family anymore, because Cruz killed it through this one.

