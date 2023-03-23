By the time this week is over, the NCAA Tournament field will again shrink by at least 400 percent. One-fourth of the teams to win a pair of March Madness games last week will do so again. Half of them won’t win one more game. And after riding high over the last week and adding important wins to a program’s resume, the lifelong quest to be a champion will end for a dozen teams.



Upsets always happen, so which teams are more vulnerable to having their seasons end in the Sweet 16? Here’s your list, with one representative from each of the eight matchups with berths to the Elite Eight on the line.