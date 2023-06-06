On Tuesday, Hamlin appeared to be in good spirits during the mandatory minicamp. Why else wouldn’t he though? Hamlin spent days in a coma and extensive time afterward being monitored at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during his recovery. It’s a miracle he’s even alive, much less playing football again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, this week’s minicamp features non-contact work while the next stage of Hamlin’s recovery will be making a tackle in pads for the first time at training camp in late July. How he copes will be the final stage in his recovery. 