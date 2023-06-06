It’s only been half a year since Damar Hamlin was resuscitated on the field during a Thursday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, but on Tuesday, the 25-year-old Buffalo Bills safety was a full participant wearing a helmet in practice open to the media for the first time. The milestone is a significant one for Hamlin considering the last time he put on a helmet, his heart stopped after Tee Higgins’ helmet made contact with Hamlin’s chest as he attempted to make a tackle. In May, Hamlin participated in on-field workouts, but without helmet gear.

Even after Hamlin was released from the hospital and rooted for the Bills from a private suite during a home divisional playoff game, asinine rumors persisted that the safety secretly passed away and that the NFL was covering up. Meanwhile, in reality, Hamlin was cleared to return to football activities in mid-April.



On Tuesday, Hamlin appeared to be in good spirits during the mandatory minicamp. Why else wouldn’t he though? Hamlin spent days in a coma and extensive time afterward being monitored at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during his recovery. It’s a miracle he’s even alive, much less playing football again.



However, this week’s minicamp features non-contact work while the next stage of Hamlin’s recovery will be making a tackle in pads for the first time at training camp in late July. How he copes will be the final stage in his recovery.

