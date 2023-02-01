Deranged Damar Hamlin conspiracy theorists are still moving the goalposts

Do you really believe there are two Damar Hamlins? Conspiracy theorists continue to move the goalposts in typical conspiracy theorist fashion. I’m apprehensive to even talk about this stuff because I don’t want to further spread any disinformation, but this is a great example of their way of thinking — any information that contradicts what these people believe becomes evidence that they’re somehow right — and why it’s so dangerous . And as you’ll see, the people claiming this stuff — as well as anything related to QAnon and the COVID-19 vaccine — have a much bigger platform than me, anyway.



If you somehow missed what happened to Hamlin, the Bills’ safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during their game against the Bengals on Jan. 2 and was given CPR for several minutes. Hamlin was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where his condition improved over several days.



He was eventually discharged from the hospital, returned home to Buffalo, and was even in attendance at their playoff game against those same Bengals on Jan. 22.



People are blaming the vaccine

Of course any time someone suffers a medical emergency these days , anti-vaxxers are waiting in the wings to blame it on the COVID-19 vaccine without any evidence. Hamlin didn’t speak publicly for a couple of weeks after his hospitalization, leading some to speculate that he had actually died — due to being vaccinated — and that some corporate entity was faking...him.

As the theory goes for some prominent right-wing public figures as well as random Twitter trolls: How can we be sure that was really Damar Hamlin at the game? How do we know that Hamlin wasn’t actually killed by the vaccine, and our corporate overlords are trying to make it seem like everything’s fine?



Notice I phrased my theory as a question, as that’s what many of them do. They’re not making outlandish and easily disprovable claims; they’re just asking questions. Though there are plenty of more brazen, unapologetic theorists who will make claims outright, like Emerald Robinson, a former White House correspondent for Newsmax.

There’s also Aubrey Huff, a guy who loves to refer to himself as a two-time World Series champion, even though he contributed to the Giants’ 2012 title about as much as I did.

If only Huff felt as strongly about punctuation as vaccines.

T hese people assume the endgame is that Pfizer is going to use a fake Hamlin for the rest of his natural life to stave off suspicions of the vaccine, and hope that none of his family, friends, or teammates (including vocal anti-vaxxer Cole Beasley) ever become suspicious. Air-tight logic.



Although he was at the Bills’ playoff game a week ago, these dumbasses still didn’t believe it because he couldn’t get a good enough look at his face. “Why was he covering up his face?” Probably because it was cold and snowy. Did Pfizer make it snow too in order to obstruct the cameras’ views?

That same account claimed that all Hamlin had to put an end to the theories was to make a video saying he was OK. Also, way to be extra shitty and try to make him feel guilty because people donated to his charity. Here’s the thing about donating: If you’re expecting something in return, then it’s not really donating.

Well, now he has. That’s it, right?

Peters said, “All Damar Hamlin has to do is get on social media, cut a video, and put an end to the speculation.” But no, it still wasn’t good enough for these goons. Hamlin making a video clearly showing his face and saying that he’s grateful for the support is apparently not enough evidence that he’s okay. After that happened, he tweeted this:

And this is a prime example of how conspiracy theorists think. A video of Hamlin alive and well now becomes evidence that they were right all along. Now they’re questioning why he didn’t make one sooner, if he’s being forced to say those things, and if he’s a clone. (Hamlin clapped back regarding that last one.)



Why doesn’t he have tattoos on his right arm like before? The answer is he does. There’s bad lighting but if you squint even a little you can see the tattoos. I guess in their minds, the entity responsible is advanced and powerful enough to clone a full-grown man in several days but lax enough on the details to forget about a tattoo. Why is his forearm smaller? I don’t know. Maybe being in a medically-induced coma for several days isn’t the greatest workout plan.

For the people who don’t think the video proves that Hamlin is alive, they want him to appear at a press conference. Why should he? You’re just going to keep coming up with new theories. How could one convince people that you’re yourself and not a clone if they’ve already made up their minds that that’s the case? Of course, the reason that Hamlin doesn’t go out of his way to try and prove these people wrong is that he probably doesn’t care. He may not even know these theories are out there because he’s busy living his life.



The question for prominent right-wing personalities like these is whether they actually believe the bile they’re spewing, or if it’s just part of the grift. Is Peters actually that stupid or is he claiming these things because he’s built an audience of easily tricked people and is giving them more reason to listen to his radio show? I have no idea. I’m just asking the questions.

