Reimagining the NFL Combine

Just like your local jungle gym, the NFL Combine hasn’t been modernized in decades. They’re still using the same stale gym equipment and drills Al Bundy practiced with at Polk High School to measure the relative strength and athleticism of NFL prospects. It’s past due time for the NFL combine to undergo a renovation. In 2015, the NFL considered modifying its combine, but never ever came of it.
There are decades of history associated with these drills, but too many of them are empty calories. If the NFL Combine is going to occupy our time with a dopamine fix until the draft in April, the least they could do is spice it up with drills that flesh out a prospect’s physical abilities. There have been too many advancements in sports performance for the NFL to stick with these hand-me-down drills. Here are a few suggestions to spice it up and improve player evaluations at the same time.