Reimagining the NFL Combine

A series of 20-yard dashes

In the aforementioned ESPN story alluding to the modification of the combine, former NFL director of player development Matt Birk was quoted as saying, “it may be important to know how fast a wide receiver or defensive back can go 60 yards. Maybe for an offensive lineman it’s only 20 yards.”

Salient points were made. It’s one thing for prospects to showcase a burst of energy for one quick sprint and call it a day. But can those same prospects maintain that burst when they’re tired? Remember Gerald Everett being so gassed at the end of a lengthy catch-and-run against the Chiefs that he could barely run his route and as a result, Justin Herbert threw a pick-6 on the goal line to the spot Everett was supposed to be in? The Chargers’ tight end could barely stay upright.



Football isn’t played in one snap and then everyone rests for 10 minutes. The best playmakers and blockers maintain that stamina for an entire drive. How much explosiveness receivers maintain on their 10th 20-yard dash could draw a better correlation to a player’s actual speed with pads on. The 40 probably won’t be necessary for offensive linemen or defensive linemen, but the same rules would apply to their performance in strength and agility drills.