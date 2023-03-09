This NFL wide receiver is Gargoyle on The Masked Singer

On Wednesday afternoon, FOX’s hit show The Masked Singer released footage from its new episode that aired last night. It’s of someone with a rather large and athletic build singing “One Call Away” by Charlie Puth. The tone sounded like a professional singer and I had some preliminary guesses of Ne-Yo, James Maslow, or possibly even Nick Jonas, although the last of those three is definitely way too famous to need to appear on the show. Then came the clue package before he sang. And it all fits into place as Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has posted to social media several times showcasing his ability to sing and play the piano.

Gargoyle Performs “One Call Away” by Charlie Puth | Season 9 Ep. 4 | The Masked Singer

There was a jukebox with the words “I love LA” written on it, obviously alluding to him playing for the Chargers. His athletic identity was doubled down with the photo of a charge card, and judge Robin Thicke picked up on it, guessing former Charger Antonio Gates. Gargoyle’s voiceover during the clue package also stated “I went from the guy they passed on to the guy they passed to.” Allen held his own tryout after not being invited to the 2013 NFL Combine before getting selected in the third round of the NFL Draft. The clue of his being a record-breaker seemingly refers to becoming the first player with 10 or more catches, 100 or more receiving yards, and at least one touchdown in three consecutive games in 2017.

Gargoyle & Squirrel Battle to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down | Season 9 Ep. 4 | The Masked Singer

Allen outlasted Grammy-winner Michael Bolton, who was unmasked in the middle of the episode, but was nearly revealed himself after losing a head-to-head sing-off against whoever is inside the “Squirrel” costume, and I think that’s actress Malin Akerman. He was saved by the judges with the show’s new comeback twist. Allen will perform again in a few weeks with no safety net from the celebrity panelists. On Thursday, Allen had his contract restructured by Los Angeles, clearing nearly $9 million off the salary cap, ending any speculation the Chargers would release or trade the 30-year-old wide receiver.





