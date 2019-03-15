Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty)

The NFL has suspended former Chiefs and current Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt eight games for violating its personal conduct policy, according to Adam Schefter. The suspension comes after TMZ released video back in November showing Hunt shoving and kicking a woman to the ground in a hotel hallway in February of 2018.

The incident had been previously reported when it first happened, and TMZ released the 911 call in June, but no charges were filed against Hunt and no action was taken by the Chiefs or the NFL until the video came out; by that point, Hunt had already played 11 games of the 2018 season. Hunt was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, suspending him indefinitely, and then was cut by the Chiefs mere hours after the footage became public, because, the franchise said, “Kareem was not truthful” in prior discussions of the incident with management. Hunt missed the rest of the season, and was signed by the Browns in February.

An NFL suspension of this length is relatively rare for a non-drug offense, but Hunt’s eight games—not including the de facto seven-game suspension for the Chiefs contests he missed last year—matches up with the suspension Seattle’s Mychal Kendricks received in October after pleading guilty to insider trading charges. Hunt is not appealing the suspension.