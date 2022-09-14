Chicago Bears

Oh Lordy. Just when you think the Bears have something going and they’re off to a good start…BAM! Here comes Bears “owner” Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Chicago should petition the league to not be required to play Rodgers until at least a month into the season.

No, the Packers did not look good last week against the Vikings. But we know how this usually ends. A-Rod has the Bears’ number and has for years. He’s got Chicago’s entire emergency contacts list on speed dial. Rodgers will bounce back and pass for at least 250 yards (his WRs may need stickum) and at least two touchdowns.

The Bears’ defense did look pretty good against the Niners, but they were playing in ugly weather and had the advantage of facing a novice at the QB position. Weather conditions could be similar in Green Bay, but the opposing QB is at the other end of the spectrum. Chicago is 5-22 against the Rodgers-led Packers. Rodgers wasn’t just being snarky when he said he owned them; the proof is in the film.

While Justin Fields is promising (contrary to what super-washed former coach Mike Martz thinks), he’s not yet ready to go toe to toe with Rodgers. The Bears might have to settle for a close game and moral victory against the Packers in Week 2.