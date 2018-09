Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty)

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former president of Iran and a man of many sports takes, has now come to the defense of Colin Kaepernick, the out-of-work quarterback.

With his let Serena wear the catsuit and do not blacklist Colin Kaepernick tweets, Ahmadinejad is now in like the 95th percentile of hot-takers on the subject of American professional sports. Truly we live in a deeply confusing time.