On third-and-ten, from his opponent’s 18-yard line, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray threw a perfectly-placed pass towards the end zone for tight end Grant Calcaterra. With the defender draped all over him, the sophomore was able to muscle away and outstretch his right arm to complete a one-handed grab that put Oklahoma up two scores on Texas in the Big 12 championship game.

The Sooners’ defense held firm on the ensuing drive by the Longhorns when Tre Norwood intercepted a pass from quarterback Sam Ehlinger to seal the game. Oklahoma would go on to win 39-27 to secure their fourth straight conference title, and become the first Big 12 team to win four championships in a row. The win also served as a revenge game for earlier this season, when the Longhorns beat the Sooners 48-45, and extended a program streak that dates back to 1901, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Kyler Murray also spent this shredding the Texas defense whenever he had a chance to. He finished the day with 25-for-34 passing, 379 yards, three touchdowns, and surpassed Baker Mayfield’s touchdown total from his Heisman-winning season last year.

The only ugly piece from this game-winning moment was that Calcaterra was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after he meagerly spiked the ball because, you know, college officiating. Thankfully, Oklahoma defensive back Tre Brown more than made up for the penalty with a postgame taunting celebration of his own.