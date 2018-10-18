Photo: AP

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney’s first season in MLS was already a huge success before last night’s game against Toronto. He came into it with nine goals and seven assists in 18 appearances, and as the owner of one of the best soccer highlights you’ll ever see. In the 18th minute of last night’s game, standing about 35 yards out from goal, he added this beauty to that résumé:



D.C. United went on to win the game 1-0, are now unbeaten in their last eight matches, and hold the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Old Wayne appears to be worth every bit of the £12 million D.C. United paid for him.