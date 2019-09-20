Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty)

For the second time in as many weeks, Antonio Brown has been cut. The wide receiver played exactly one game for the Patriots before they released him today, one day after Sports Illustrated released threatening text messages Brown had sent to an artist who accused him of sexual harassment. Brown announced the news himself, and it was confirmed by Ian Rapoport shortly thereafter.



Brown was signed by New England the day he was released from the Raiders, and three days later, he was sued for allegedly raping a former trainer. He played in the Patriots’ Week 2 win, but was accused of sexually harassing an artist in an SI report published Monday.

Brown initially seemed on track to play in Week 3, with the NFL deciding not to place him on the commissioner’s exempt list. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to answer questions about Brown this morning; after the release, the team issued a terse statement.