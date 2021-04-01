Pesky pandemic won’t let baseball pretend it’s over just yet [UPDATE]

The Nats will have to wait for their first game with fans since winning the World Series in 2019. Image : Getty Images

It’s Opening Day, America. It’s time to get back to our national pastime, and to leave all our worries aside. It’s our day to just focus on what we all need, a game of baseball. And isn’t that what we deserve? Nothing can interfere with the sound of a line drive or the smell of — I’m sorry. Buster Olney said what?

And this is not some sort of April Fools’ joke? Did we check for the blue check mark? Did the Mets fuck something up again?

It’s true, folks. The Mets-Nats matchup tonight in Washington has been postponed to “COVID issues.” It’s only Opening Day but we have already (predictably) revisited our unofficial 2020 pastime — a postponed game due to a pandemic.

The league said the game will not be made up on Friday “out of an abundance of caution.” How about Saturday?



Updated April 1, 2021 at 5:15 p.m.: We’ll, um , see? Looks like the Nats have a couple of positives on their roster. And that’s not, um, good. So S aturday’s game still TBD, but leaning doubtful .

So MLB will rightly postpone games due to the coronavirus but allow one club to operate their ballpark at full capacity in a pandemic. Cool. Got it. I’m sure all will be well.

While the news of a postponed game is unfortunate, there is some good news for a group of long suffering folks… Met fans, your team is undefeated in 2021 so far!