When news broke Thursday that the Phillies had signed Bryce Harper, it came as a shock. Not that he came to Philadelphia, but that he actually signed somewhere.



The 13-year, $330 million deal, combined with a slew of other well-regarded offseason moves, makes the Phillies contenders in the National League this season. Knowing how things often go for Philly sports, they will somehow go 80-82.

But for now, there is just excitement. Every local TV station hit the streets yesterday to get reactions from fans after the team signed Harper. Here’s a supercut of the best Philadelphian-on-the-street interviews. A special shoutout to Fox 29’s Chris O’Connell, last seen arguing with Saints fans before a playoff game, who broke the news of the signing to several fans and even jumped on a bus headed to Olney to tell people.