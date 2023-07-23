Aaron Rodgers wowing in Jets training camp

This might be the most highly anticipated New York Jets season in the organization’s history. Signing future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and all that surrounded that fiasco has brought us here to the start of training camp, and A-Rod is already wowing folks with his brand of creativity. Rodgers connected with Garrett Wilson in the back of the end zone on a broken play that thrilled those in attendance.

If that’s a sample of what New Yorkers have to look forward to this season, it could be a big one for “gang green.” Add HBO’s Hard Knocks to the mix, and you’ve got the making of what those associated with the Jets hope could be the beginning of a magical run. Based on many opinions around and covering the NFL, these Jets were ready last year but lacked in one prominent spot. Insert A-Rod, and this team is expected to go from fringe playoff contender to division and conference favorite in the minds of many.

That training camp pass feels like one of the best we’ve seen from Rodgers in some time. And that’s not because we haven’t seen him play since July. Last year was one of Rodgers’ worst in terms of accuracy on the field. Forget the numbers and percentages; go back and watch a couple of his games from the 2022 campaign. Rodgers was off target on throws more than ever before, and the velocity didn’t seem nearly the same week to week. But if this connection to Wilson is any indication of what we’ll see come September, Rodgers could ultimately make me eat my words which I’d welcome with open arms.