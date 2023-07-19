These NFL teams haven't been on HBO’s Hard Knocks

NFL

These NFL teams haven't been on HBO’s Hard Knocks

The New York Jets are about to make their 2nd appearance, but here are the teams who have dodged the cameras

By
Carron J. Phillips
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t wanna be on Hard Knocks
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t wanna be on Hard Knocks
Photo: AP

Football season is near, which means HBO is gearing up to give us another season of all-access on Hard Knocks that won’t feature anything worth seeing.

Advertisement

The New York Jets are up — again — as the combination of Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Zach Wilson was too much for Home Box Office to pass on. “They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it,” Rodgers recently told KPIX. There have already been reports that the Jets are going to limit HBO’s access — so this season is guaranteed to suck, just like many of the seasons before it.

According to ProFootballTalk, there have been 18 seasons of the preseason version of the show that have featured 14 franchises. They include the Jets (twice), Ravens, Cowboys (three times), Chiefs, Bengals (twice), Dolphins, Falcons, Texans, Rams (twice), Buccaneers, Browns, Raiders, Chargers, and Lions. The Colts and Cardinals have appeared during the new in-season version of the show.

The report goes on to detail that back in 2013, the NFL came up with three ways in which a team can skip out on production, which include having a new head coach, reaching the postseason in either of their last two seasons, and being on the show in the last decade.

That has led to 16 franchises being able to dodge HBO’s cameras, 10 of them are in the NFC, and six are from the AFC. Let’s check out the list:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 18

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers

Image for article titled These NFL teams haven&#39;t been on HBO’s Hard Knocks
Photo: AP

We missed out on the Panthers’ magical 2015 season and the complete waste of time the Matt Rhule era was.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 18

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Photo: AP

No one outside of the state of Illinois — or anyone who still clings to the ‘85 Bears — would watch this if it ever happened.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers
Photo: AP

Between Aaron Rodgers’ annual offseason antics, this would have been gold. A Jordan Love episode could have even made great TV.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs
Photo: AP

Kirk Cousins is getting his shine on Netflix’s “Quarterback.” But, it would have been nice to see the beginning of the end of Stefon Diggs’ time there.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints

Image for article titled These NFL teams haven&#39;t been on HBO’s Hard Knocks
Photo: AP

The years after Hurricane Katrina could have been great television if the show dedicated time to the fans/citizens of New Orleans.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

New York Giants

New York Giants

Image for article titled These NFL teams haven&#39;t been on HBO’s Hard Knocks
Photo: AP

Seeing Eli Manning’s mediocrity up close and personal would have been great for all the people who believe he’s Hall of Fame worthy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

Image for article titled These NFL teams haven&#39;t been on HBO’s Hard Knocks
Photo: AP

The Chip Kelly years. We needed to see it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick
Photo: AP

Four words: Colin Kaepernick. Eric Reed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson
Photo: AP

Imagine Hard Knocks being around the preseason AFTER the debacle against the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders

Image for article titled These NFL teams haven&#39;t been on HBO’s Hard Knocks
Photo: AP

It just feels like Dan Snyder having dirt on people is why this never happened.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills

Nathan Peterman
Nathan Peterman
Photo: AP

The Nathan Peterman/Tyrod Taylor season. We missed out.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos

Image for article titled These NFL teams haven&#39;t been on HBO’s Hard Knocks
Photo: AP

Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson would have been something to see.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars

Image for article titled These NFL teams haven&#39;t been on HBO’s Hard Knocks
Photo: AP

The Urban Meyer era. It only lasted a few months, but we’ll never forget it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

New England Patriots

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick
Photo: AP

Pick any year since 2000, and this franchise would have given us nothing but classic gifs/memes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Image for article titled These NFL teams haven&#39;t been on HBO’s Hard Knocks
Photo: AP

You just know there would have been a Ben Roethlisberger “I’ve changed/redemption story” episode.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans

Image for article titled These NFL teams haven&#39;t been on HBO’s Hard Knocks
Photo: AP

We never got to see players and coaches enjoying the treasure that is Pancake Pantry. 

Advertisement

18 / 18