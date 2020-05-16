Quinton Dunbar (l.) and DeAndre Baker were arrested Saturday in Florida after surrendering to police at the Broward County Jail. Photo : Getty

Pro cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar, wanted on felony charges in the wake of an alleged armed robbery Wednesday night, surrendered to police on Saturday, their lawyers confirmed .

The pair were processed Saturday at the Broward County Jail, according to sheriff’s office records. No bond was set for either player, and both will remain in lockup until their scheduled court appearances tomorrow.

“I’ve got an innocent guy, and he’s locked up,” Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, told Deadspin Saturday afternoon.

Baker’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, confirmed in an Instagram post Saturday that the 22-year-old had also turned himself in.

“We urge people not to rush to judgment,” Cohen said.

After reporting to the county jailhouse, both Dunbar, 27, of the Seahawks, and Baker, of the Giants, were arrested and processed on charges of armed robbery with a weapon. Baker faces additional counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.

But both players’ attorneys say they have game-changing testimony.

Grieco told Deadspin that he has a sworn statement fully exonerating Dunbar — signed by four of the victims in the alleged $70,000 cash-and-watch heist, and one eyewitness.

Those who signed that document had told cops a much different tale early Thursday morning, just moments after the incident unfolded, Grieco said. Circumstances surrounding the group’s purported revisions remain unclear.

Grieco refused to share a copy of the affidavit with Deadspin on Friday, but read aloud what he said were excerpts from the document.

“Mr. Dunbar did not directly or indirectly participate in any robbery, or assist in collecting any valuables, at the scene or elsewhere,” read one line of the signed statement, according to Grieco.

“Any robbery or assault with or without a firearm did not involve Mr. Dunbar,” read another line, Grieco said.

Cohen claimed to possess a similar document absolving Baker.

“We believe our client is innocent of all charges,” he said. “We have affidavits from several witnesses that exonerate my client.”

Cohen said he plans to present those affidavits, along with video evidence, to a judge.

Authorities, though, are standing by the initial account of events taken at the scene early Thursday.

“We have taped, sworn statements under oath from four victims and one witness,” Miramar media relations officer Tania Rues told Deadspin Friday. “No one has come in to make a new statement. So the warrant stands.”

Grieco said police told him they would look into perjury charges for the alleged victims and witness if they were found to be lying to police.

The Miramar Police Department tagged the Seahawks and Giants in a tweet about the incident, which drew outrage from Dunbar’s attorney.

“I have never in my career seen a police department so excited about arresting a celebrity,” Grieco told the Miami Herald.