Not even a full year after the Boston Red Sox won the World Series, they’ve fired president Dave Dombrowski, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Dombrowski had been with the team since August of 2015.

The news broke right after the Red Sox lost to the Yankees, 10-5. Boston is currently eight games back of the second wild-card spot and 17.5 games back in the AL East. Despite keeping the majority of its title-winning roster coming into 2019, the team has faltered and now has an infinitesimal shot at getting to the postseason.

The offense is still swell, but the pitching has been a mess. Chris Sale had a rough season and was shut down in August with elbow inflammation; left-hander David Price has underwhelmed in the latter half of the year; and whatever’s left of Nathan Eovaldi’s elbow after the 2018 postseason hasn’t been enough to make him reliable. Additionally, the Sox have tried what feels like 78 guys in the closer role.

Dombrowski wasn’t prepared to remedy these issues, and he didn’t do anything at the trade deadline to add depth to the rotation or bullpen. His biggest move in July was acquiring Orioles pitcher Andrew Cashner, who was moved to the bullpen after five horrid starts and one mediocre one.

Dombrowski’s role won’t immediately be filled. Judging by Passan’s characterization, a brain trust will take over for the time being.

Know anything about why the Sox couldn’t wait until the end of the season? Drop a line.