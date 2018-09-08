Former Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested early Friday in Wichita, Kansas on suspicion of rape, according to a report from The Wichita Eagle:
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said police responded to a rape-in-progress call at an apartment complex near K-96 and Rock Road and located a woman who reported being sexually assaulted by Randle.
The woman had minor injuries to her face, Davidson said in a news release about the arrest.
The alleged rape happened between 9 p.m. on Thursday and 1:11 a.m. on Friday, according to a police report filed in the case.
This marks at least the fifth time that Randle has been arrested since 2014. He was arrested for stealing underwear and Gucci cologne in October 2014; he was arrested for marijuana possession in February 2015 after police responded to a domestic violence call at a hotel in Wichita; he was picked up on an outstanding warrant following a speeding stop in early 2016; just weeks later he was charged with aggravated battery for driving his car into three people after an argument at a housewarming party. Unbelievably, that is not a comprehensive list of all of Randle’s arrests since he was drafted by the Cowboys in 2013. The Cowboys noted “signs of mental instability” when they released Randle in late 2015, which is apparently also when they discovered that he’d been gambling on sports.
According to the Eagle, Randle had been in jail for the better part of the last two years over the aggravated battery case, and is still awaiting sentencing on other felony charges.