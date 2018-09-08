Former Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested early Friday in Wichita, Kansas on suspicion of rape, according to a report from The Wichita Eagle:



Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said police responded to a rape-in-progress call at an apartment complex near K-96 and Rock Road and located a woman who reported being sexually assaulted by Randle.

The woman had minor injuries to her face, Davidson said in a news release about the arrest.



The alleged rape happened between 9 p.m. on Thursday and 1:11 a.m. on Friday, according to a police report filed in the case.