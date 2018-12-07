Photo: Scott Halleran (Getty)

Hugh Freeze, the former Ole Miss coach who resigned a month before the 2017 college football season over some alleged improper horniness, has finally found a new job after one-and-a-half years on the shelf. As Football Scoop first reported and ESPN later confirmed, Freeze will take over the head coaching job for Liberty University, which really is the most perfect possible pairing.

Liberty has made their name in recent years as the place that will hire any scandal-plagued dirtball. Their athletic director is former Baylor AD Ian McCaw, who oversaw Baylor during its darkest days, and they had been heavily linked to Art Briles, the disgraced ex-Bears coach from that same period. Freeze’s hire has reportedly been in the works since January, when he made his first public appearance since the scandal at Liberty.

While the school has yet to confirm the news, Liberty announced a press conference this afternoon to unveil a new coach. Freeze’s predecessor, Turner Gill, retired this week after six seasons, including the program’s first as an FBS school this year, in which they went 6-6. SB Nation pointed out that Freeze’s two-game suspension from the NCAA expired at the end of the 2018 season, so he won’t miss any time.

Freeze had been linked to Nick Saban’s staff earlier this year, though the SEC reportedly stiffarmed that one. Two months ago he was hired as the coach of the Arizona Hotshots (Wow!) of the Alliance of American Football League, which doesn’t exist yet. In September, Freeze blamed the “climate in America” for keeping him out of a job, but thankfully for him, the climate at Liberty—a school that keeps hiring disgraced assholes even though its stated mission “is to Train Champions for Christ”—doesn’t change.