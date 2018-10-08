Last Friday the Dallas Morning News reported on Danny Bollinger, an 18-year Dallas Mavericks marketing employee with a history of sexual harassment allegations against him, who somehow did not appear in a 43-page independent report on the Mavericks’ workplace.

Former Mavericks employees were surprised the omission of Bollinger, a team photographer and decades-long friend of Mark Cuban, who had propositioned colleagues for sex and presented them with lewd photographs. “It was known around the office that you can’t be in Danny’s studio alone with him,” one former Mavericks employee told the paper.

Today the Morning News, citing “multiple Mavericks sources,” reported that Bollinger had been fired within 24 hours of the publication of their Friday article. He had been traveling with the team on its preseason China trip, but was recalled and fired upon his return to Dallas.



[Dallas Morning News]