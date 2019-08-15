Report: Patrick Mahomes Avoids Major Knee Damage

Chiefs fans, and anyone who enjoys watching strange and beautiful passes, can breath a sigh of relief: Patrick Mahomes’s knee did not suffer any structural damage. The Chiefs star twisted his knee early in the second quarter of last night’s win over the Broncos, and slo-mo footage of a medical assistant twisting it back into place inspired fear that Mahomes had a seriously mangled knee and/or leg.

According to NFL scoopsters, Mahomes had an MRI today that confirmed a dislocated kneecap. He’ll be back this season, but will miss at least three games.

Kansas City will turn to Matt Moore for a bit, and the former high school coach will face the Packers next Sunday night for his first start with Andy Reid’s offense. At least Kansas City’s got a long week to prepare him.