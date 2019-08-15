Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
NFL

Report: Patrick Mahomes Avoids Major Knee Damage

Patrick Redford
Filed to:patrick mahomes
33.7K
52
Save
Photo: Dustin Bradford (Getty)

Chiefs fans, and anyone who enjoys watching strange and beautiful passes, can breath a sigh of relief: Patrick Mahomes’s knee did not suffer any structural damage. The Chiefs star twisted his knee early in the second quarter of last night’s win over the Broncos, and slo-mo footage of a medical assistant twisting it back into place inspired fear that Mahomes had a seriously mangled knee and/or leg.

According to NFL scoopsters, Mahomes had an MRI today that confirmed a dislocated kneecap. He’ll be back this season, but will miss at least three games.

Advertisement

Kansas City will turn to Matt Moore for a bit, and the former high school coach will face the Packers next Sunday night for his first start with Andy Reid’s offense. At least Kansas City’s got a long week to prepare him.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Architect Of Baffling Broncos Fake Punt Also Responsible For Historically Bad Colts Trick Play
Everyone Was Sick Of Joe Flacco's Bullshit
Patrick Mahomes Ruled Out Of Chiefs-Broncos After Suffering Leg Injury [Update]

About the author