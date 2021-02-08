Revisiting the 15 bizarre Super Bowl prop bets from last week

Image : Getty Images

Last week, Deadspin published it’s 15 bizarre Super Bowl Prop bets to bank on. Today we want to figure out how we did.



Turns out, maybe you shouldn’t have banked on all of our props. We didn’t get every bet right. But there were some surprises, a bad beat, and a few lucky guesses.

What I thought before The Big Game is in italics, the correct result will get a ✔ and my response in bold.

Let’s take a look.