Revisiting the 15 bizarre Super Bowl prop bets from last week

Turns out, maybe you shouldn’t have banked on all of our props. We didn’t get every bet right. But there were some surprises, a bad beat, and a few lucky guesses.
What I thought before The Big Game is in italics, the correct result will get a ✔ and my response in bold.
Let’s take a look.
Puppy Bowl XVII - Winner
Team Fluff
Team Ruff ✔
Before the big game, there’s another marquee event set to kick off on Super Sunday — Puppy Bowl XVII.
These very good boys and girls relocated to Glens Falls, NY in order to play safely in a pandemic. I like Team Fluff to take home the Lombarky Trophy (yes, really) for the second year in a row. You hear that, K.C.? There’s another squad who could go back to back on Sunday.
New dynasties were thwarted twice on Sunday. Before The Big Game, Team Ruff rallied late in a last-minute comeback over Team Fluff. 73-69 was the final score in Puppy Bowl XVII… Bad beat anyone? This game your kids watched last night was probably more exciting than the one you watched.
How Long Will It Take Jazmine Sullivan Or Eric Church To Sing The US National Anthem? (O/U 1:59)
Over ✔
Under
Two minutes is a loooooong time to sing The Star-Spangled Banner. Whitney Houston’s 1991 rendition was just under 2 minutes, Jose Feliciano’s was around 1:40. Marvin Gaye went over 2 minutes… but he’s Marvin Gaye. And with all due respect to Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church, they’re not going to one-up Marvin Gaye. Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem for less than 2 minutes last year in Super Bowl LIV. Take the under in Super Bowl LV, too.
Ok, I lost. But this bet didn’t come without controversy. On Friday, a local sports reporter recorded a video of Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan’s National Anthem practice from outside Raymond James Stadium. He timed the performance at 2:16. Shortly after posting the video to Twitter, the reporter disrupted the Super Bowl betting market and shattered my hopes for this prop.
Last night, the anthem went well over 2 minutes.
Coin Toss
Heads ✔
Tails
Odds Shark notes that heads “has come up 25 times’’ since Super Bowl I. Tails? 29. No matter where you go, you’ll probably get the same odds. So pick one. I’ll take heads.
Apparently, the coin toss gods heard my prayer. I’ll admit there was really no strategy involved in this one. But I’ll take the W.
Which Tom Brady fact will be mentioned first?
Which Tom Brady fact will be mentioned first?
Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl ✔
Tom Brady’s age (43)
CBS is calling the game, which means Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will drool all over Tom Brady. But the question is, which fact will they fawn over first? I’ll take age because Nantz will say something like “at 43, Tom Brady will play in his 10th Super Bowl. Hello friends, welcome to CBS’s coverage of” blah blah blah. You can hear him say it too, right?
Well, he didn’t say something like that. Brady’s 10th Super Bowl was mentioned first in the CBS broadcast.
Will There Be A Flea Flicker Attempt In The Game?
Yes
No ✔
How else will Tom Brady elude the Kansas City pass rush? Also, Andy Reid will have a few tricks up his sleeve. I could see either team attempting one.
Wrong again. Brady had all the time in the world to elude the K.C. pass rush and Andy Ried had zero tricks up his sleeve. If the Chiefs tried a flea flicker, the Bucs D would’ve stopped Clyde Edwards-Helaire before he tossed the ball back to Mahomes.
Halftime Show - The Weeknd Wardrobe Changes (O/U 0.5)
Over
Under ✔
I guess changing your outfit is a thing at the Super Bowl halftime show? But unless we get any surprises, this will be a solo act. I don’t think we’ll get a wardrobe change here.
Halftime Show - Will Ariana Grande Be On Stage During The Halftime Show?
Yes
No ✔
Ok, maybe this is the Super Bowl surprise? ...Nah. Oddsmakers don’t see this happening and neither do I.
Surprise! There was no Super Bowl surprise guest this year.
Halftime Show - Will The Weeknd Mention Canada?
Yes
No ✔
The Weeknd, who hails from Toronto, will be the third Canadian to play a Super Bowl. Canadian Dan Aykroyd was in the “Blues Brothers Bash” halftime show in 1997 and Shania Twain co-headlined with No Doubt in ’03. But I doubt The Weeknd will mention Canada.
Sooorry, Canada. You didn’t get a shoutout.
How Many Players Will Have A Passing Attempt? (O/U 2.5)
Over
Under ✔
Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, who else? Tyreek Hill has tried (and failed) before. But who will ever forget Trey Burton (above) connecting with Nick Foles for a TD in Super Bowl LII, a play known as the “Philly Special”? I’ll say over because Tom Brady needs to redeem himself after dropping the ball (literally) in that same Super Bowl.
I really thought this game would be exciting, didn’t I. There was really no need for Brady to catch a pass last night. But, let’s be honest, he’ll probably get another chance in Super Bowl LVI next year.
How Many Times Will Belichick Be Mentioned? (O/U 1)
Over
Under ✔
In any Tom Brady game, the name “Belichick” will almost certainly come up. But I don’t like the number here. I think Belichick will get one shoutout on the broadcast and that’s it.
Talk to your bookie about this one because I’m confused. According to Sports Betting Dime Under (+145) was the correct answer for “Over/Under 1 time Belichick is mentioned?” But “Over/Under 1 time ‘Belichick’ is said” was listed as a push. If “Belichick” was said once during the broadcast, wouldn’t that count as a mention? And therefore a push?
How Many Times Will The Chains Be Used For Measurement? (O/U 1.5)
Over
Under ✔
During the regular season, Kansas City was one of the best teams on third down, with a 49 percent completion percentage. Tampa wasn’t much worse at 43.5 percent. Of course, the chains could come out on other downs, too. But I have a suspicion we won’t see the sticks too often. I’ll take the under.
Bringing the chains out would’ve added needed excitement for Super Bowl LV.
MVP Winner’s Position
Quarterback ✔
Wide Receiver
Tight End
Running Back
Any defensive position
Kicker
A QB, such as last year’s winner Patrick Mahomes, has won MVP in 3 of the last 4 Super Bowls. Receiver Julian Edelman won it in 2019 and the last defensive player to do it was Von Miller in Super Bowl 50. Tight end might be interesting if the odds are right. But I’m going to be boring and pick “quarterback.”
“Boring” wins more often than you’d like. Just look at Tom Brady.
Will The Price Of Bitcoin Rise or Fall During The Super Bowl?
Price of Bitcoin goes up ✔
Price of Bitcoin goes down
Someone smarter than me should be advising you on this one, try Russell Okung. But the market is all over the place… So why don’t you take the coin for a ride before the big game?
Okung didn’t advise me, but the price of Bitcoin did go up during the Super Bowl. At kickoff time, (6:30 p.m. EST) one Bitcoin was $38,145.60. When the game wrapped up around 10 p.m., one bitcoin was worth $38,594.90.
What Color Will The Gatorade Be That Is Poured On The Game Winning Coach?
Orange
Red
Lime/Green/Yellow
Clear/Water
Blue ✔
Purple
Andy Reid received an orange shower last year. Belichick was doused in blue Gatorade in 2019 and Doug Pederson got Yellow in 2018. Could orange go back to back? Maybe, but check the odds first. This could be the year blue surprises us all.
I don’t like saying “I told you so.” But… blue gatorade did surprise us all. I hope you took blue, too.
Who Will The Super Bowl MVP Mention First In His Speech?
Teammates ✔
God or Jesus
Family or Family members
City
Coach
Owner
None of the above
“Teammates” is obvious… maybe too obvious? I also think “God or Jesus’’ would be a smart play, but I like “Family or Family Members” and here’s why. Think about the two people who are most likely to get a Super Bowl MVP (the quarterbacks). Patrick Mahomes, the odds-on favorite to win another MVP, is expecting his first child soon. And Tom Brady moved his entire family to Florida after decades in New England. Would you be surprised if either guy gave a shoutout to his family first on Sunday night?
“Teammates” was too obvious and betting favorites isn’t always fun (or rewarding). I had a really good feeling about “Family or Family members.” But Brady SELFISHLY thanked his teammates first. The gall of that man!