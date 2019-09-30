Everyone in the NFL has one question on their minds: What’s up with Sam Darnold’s least cool organ? Thankfully, there’s an update.

The Jets quarterback has been “OUT INDEFINITELY” with “MONONUCLEOSIS” since the start of Week 2, though he could return to the field as soon as this weekend against the Eagles. But he can only replace the hapless Luke Falk if his spleen cooperates. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported over the weekend that Darnold could begin working out and preparing for Week 5 only if tests show that his enlarged spleen shrinks a little bit.

Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters today that Darnold was cleared for non-contact workouts, which begs the spleen question. Gase admitted he was “not an expert on the whole mono thing,” while Darnold revealed a startling revelation: his spleen is independent.

Sam Darnold’s spleen won’t listen to him or anyone else. Adam Gase’s eyeballs must take charge of the situation before these Jets’ body parts get further out of control.